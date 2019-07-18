Jessica Alba has the secret to introducing clean liquid lip stains to your familia

It’s no secret that when it comes to clean beauty, actress, and founder of Honest Beauty, Jessica Alba is a true expert. After a traumatic experience with baby detergent following giving birth to her first child, Honoer, the 38-year-old star decided to start her own lifestyle brand. Shortly after, the Sin City actress did some heavy researching on the baby and beauty industry and discovered some alarming facts. The now mother-of-three realized how products marketed to pregnant women and their children contained toxic ingredients and chemicals. As any concerned mother would do, she challenged herself to create a toxic-free environment for her children while using her starlit platform to save all families globally from these unsafe factors. Honest was born and originally created as an at-home product and a mommy-approved lifestyle company which became a huge success. Following her mother’s love for beauty, the Mexican and Danish star created Honest Beauty.

Founder of Honest Beauty, Jessica Alba

Keeping her values in creating a clean beauty brand, Jessica was a pioneer in setting the tone around naturally sourced beauty buys that contained highly pigmented products that actually worked. Talk about a Latina Powerhouse! Since the launch of her brand, the Fantastic Four actress’ mission has been to empower people to live happy, healthy lives. With best selling products such as her Honest Beauty Everything Primer Glow, $21 and Honest Beauty Demi Matte Lip Crayon, $13, we were excited to learn the beauty entrepreneur released new clean lip stains.

Honest Beauty Liquid Lip Stains comes in seven shades

That’s right! The Mexican beauty has launched liquid lipstick which contains no silicones, no synthetic film formers, and are flexible, long-lasting and super hydrating. While catching up with the Honest Beauty founder, she told HOLA! USA a pretty innovate hack on getting your mamá, tías, primas, y amigas to try her latest clean lip stains.

“A lot of the time, many people have this false belief that “clean” beauty products don’t work as well as the others on the market. How do you get your family and friends to try these products,” asked HOLA! USA. With a sweet smile and demeanor, Jessica replied, “Just don’t tell them it’s clean. I usually just say O'h my God, I am loving this lipstick, you gotta try it.' Then once they do, they want to know more about it. That’s when I say, 'Oh by the way it’s free for toxic chemicals and clean.'” Spoken like a true boss babe!

All the latest liquid lipstick shades on different skin tones

The liquid lipsticks come in seven different shades of nudes and pinks, co-created with longtime celebrity MUA and Meghan Markle's go-to glam guy, Daniel Martin. While catching up with the dynamic duo, the Creative Color Consultant was real on how he felt about lip stains. "When I was originally presented this project, I wasn't the biggest fan because of my experiences with liquid lip stains in the past. They can be messy and hard when putting on talent. But then I once I spoke with the in-house chemist, she reassured me we weren't going to be using ingredients that other brands use." Staying true to her brand values, Jessica kept Daniel and the Honest Beauty R&D team in communication from beginning to end. Together they created lipstick magic!

After testing out the product, we're sure, you'll love her liquid lips. It's super pigmented and hydrated beyond belief. Their CleanPower Technology, powers the all-day wear of our color-drenched, shine-to-matte Liquid Lipstick. The vegan formula is infused with nourishing avocado oil, feels flexible, and contains hyaluronic acid for hydrating to keep that color power going strong and feeling fabulous. Now that's responsible glamming!

Whether you're on the market for a new lippie or not, this a summer must-have! We’ll be using that tactic moving forward when it comes to introducing clean beauty buys to our family and friends! Thanks, Jessica! Besos!