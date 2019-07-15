Find out why Eva Mendes looks unrecognizable in her makeup-free selfie

It's no secret celebrities love posting makeup-free selfies or Flicks that showcase their natural beauty. When it comes to channeling her natural beauty and going makeup-free, Cuban-born actress Eva Mendes is a pro. Even her cosmetic-free selfies leave us in awe with how perfect her skin truly is. But recently, the mother-of-two released an unusual photograph of herself, which left us all in question. Our theory is the 45-year-old brunette beauty took to social media to show off what looks like a pre-glam session flick.

The Hitch actress is prepping her kisser with a lip mask

Though it’s a bit out of the ordinary, Eva is seen wearing dotted concealer under her eyes and a lip mask. Since her brows are brushed perfectly and skin is glowing, our guess is that she was being funny when she posed for her natural beauty selfie. Her hair is in pin curls and her lashes are on-point, hence why we aren’t worried at all!

Staying true to her playful and funny personality, Eva captioned the photo with “Monday #IWokeUpLikeThis.” Though followers had a lot to say about the Cuban beauty’s post, we’re sticking to our truth and trusting she was preparing for a possibly AM photo shoot.

After all, the Ghost Rider is known for being funny when it comes to posting herself on social media. Whether she's claiming to not feel comfortable applying her own makeup or being real about taking selfies – she's always making fun of herself in some way.

This speaks to her true confidence, she's clearly secure in her own skin and loves to be humorous when people think and believe she's supposed to always look and be perfect.

Cheers to her comical persona, may it live on forever along with her gorgeous skin!