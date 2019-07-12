Jennifer Lopez has been in party mode since early June to celebrate her 50th birthday with her It's My Party tour. But we’re convinced her upcoming shows in New York, her hometown, will be one for the books since she’s been dropping hints about showing some extra love to her Bronx family. Whether it's a one-woman show or not, we can’t wait to see how she shows off her Nuyo-Rican pride. Recently, the Latina fashion icon posted another breathtaking image of herself sporting her athleisure Niyama Sol leggings showing off her killer abs and youthful glow.

After this photo, we’re convinced the Puerto Rican powerhouse might actually be aging backward because she looks timeless! “Leo’s be like...#meow #LeoSeason #ItsMyParty @niyamasol kittykat leggings set,” the World Of Dance producer wrote. Talk about H-O-T!

It may be Lioness season, but truth be told it’s always Leo season for the Medicine singer. It’s no shock her abs are becoming more visible since the newly engaged star and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez are always working out together. Like true couple goals, the dynamic duo is always pushing each other to the next level when it comes to working out their physiques. After all, Alex is a former all-star athlete and Jennifer is a dancer!

To compliment her kitty print leggings and bikini top, the Hustlers actress keeps her beauty look simple yet stunning. Sticking to tradition, the Puerto Rican beauty rocked her signature glowing look with a natural smokey eye and highlighted cheekbones with a flowing blow out.

Dear JLo, we want answers – what’s your complete beauty routine and work out plan? Signed, everyone on Earth!