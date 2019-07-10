When it comes to having gorgeous youthful skin and a glowing complexion, Adrienne Bailon has it down packed. When the Emmy Award-winning TV host isn’t spending time with her talented husband Israel Houghton, she is sharing her favorite beauty and lifestyle tips on YouTube. The former Cheetah girl is a big beauty enthusiast which is why we love getting recommendations from the star. Want to know the secret behind her luscious and hydrating, plumped lips? Keep reading chicas!

The lip mask comes in a five-pack starter kit or a ten-pack set

Recently, the Puerto Rican actress and TV personality posted her favorite lip mask which is somewhat social media famous. The brunette beauty was photographed holding the KNC Beauty All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask, a favorite of other celebs such as Kim Kardashian and Teyana Taylor. The KNC Beauty product has an all-natural twist on Korean beauty (also known as K-beauty) with this lip masks.

Kim K using the KNC Beauty lip mask before bed

“When you’re mad hype but, trying to take a cool pic to celebrate that the KNC Collagen Lip Mask is officially in @sephora WHAT?! Proud of my amiga @kristennoelcrawley, Besos (with these plump, soft, hydrated lips lol) Xx,” captioned Adrienne.

Its ingredients are dedicated to plumping and hydrating your delicate lips. Infused with collagen, hyaluronic acid, moisturizing plant extracts and vitamin E, this gel-textured treatment leaves you with a perfect pout. The collagen and hyaluronic acid plump to achieve fullness while the moisturizing rose flower oil, cherry extract and Vitamin E hydrate your lips.

Be sure to give your lips a luxe beauty treatment for 15-20 minutes as it’ll give you kiss-all-day, dream-all-night lips. The brand recommends, "Before masking, make sure your lips are clean and dry. If your lips are chapped, exfoliate first. Then, put your mask on."

Feel a slight tingle? That’s the collagen kicking in. After 20 minutes, remove your mask, check yourself out in the mirror, and be ready to fall in love with yourself all over again! You’re going to look amazing.