Meghan Markle used this cooling sunscreen to protect herself at the Annual Polo match

Let’s be honest. We’ll try anything to feel like we are getting the royal beauty experience. With summer in full swing, protecting your skin is key even for the Duchess of Sussex. During her first family outing at the King’s Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Meghan Markle was spotted with two-month-old baby, Archie Harrison for the fun-filled event. It was a family affair as her husband Prince Harry, and in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton were in attendance with all their children as well. Of course, as the new mother was seen holding and kissing her precious little baby boy, we spotted an sunscreen by her side.

MORE: Here's why Meghan Markle's go-to tinted moisturizer has over 2,500 reviews on Nordstrom

Meghan Markle and baby Archie share a sweet mommy-and-son moment

Like any caring mother, Meghan is clearly aware of the importance of wearing a daily sunscreen to protect herself, and of course the royal baby. Though the Duchess of Sussex is not photographed using the Nivea Ultra Sport Cooling Sunscreen Spray SPF 50+, on either herself or baby Sussex – it’s clear she’s a fan of the brand. Mainly sold in Australia, the cooling SPF is perfect for a hot summer day. You can still purchase the Nivea product in the US through Amazon in lotion form.

Shop like a royal this summer and protect your skin from the harsh UV rays

The non-greasy, cooling ingredients freshen the skin upon application while offering a broad spectrum of UVA/UVB protection. This suncare gem has was designed to be sweat resistant, so whether you're playing sports or working in the hot sun you can be confident you are protected.

MORE: Try this Meghan Markle makeup trick for fuller lips

Loading the player...

Seeing the Duchess of Sussex understands that importance of sunscreen as part of one’s skincare routine earns her major beauty points in our eyes.