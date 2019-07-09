Michelle Obama's curls at Essence Festival broke the internet and we’re in love

When it comes to celebrating #blackgirlmagic at Essence Festival, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and legendary journalist Gayle King are the perfect dynamic duo. During the 25th annual festival, the former First Lady took the stage and made a statement by wearing her hair curly, showing off her beautiful texture.

As women of color gathered together in the Superdome in New Orleans to celebrate black beauty, experiencing the Becoming author rock her curls was the beginning of a powerful moment. Women in attendance were able to see a reflection of themselves in Michelle, which may have been an experience of a lifetime.

The former first lady took the stage celebrating curly hair in the chicest way

Seeing Mrs.Obama sport her curly texture holds a deeper meaning for all curly girls that most will never understand. Up until recently, Black and Latina women’s hair have been policed and discriminated against by society for too long. But of course, the former FLOTUS is still using her platform to send a message to America, and once again we’re inspired by her essence and beauty.

To complete her fabulous and voluminous hair, as usual, Michelle's fashion team did not disappoint. Looking radiant from head to toe, she sat on stage wearing belted royal blue sequin jumpsuit by luxury designer Sergio Hudson.

"What a great night here in New Orleans celebrating 25 years of #EssenceFest and #BlackGirlMagic," Obama wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to @GayleKing for sitting down with me to talk about all things #IAmBecoming, relationships and just how hard it is as women to put ourselves first," captioned Michelle on her social media account.

Michelle getting glammed up by her longtime hairstyles

Of course, longtime celebrity hairstylist, Yene Damtew was behind her ombre brown blonde texture hairstyle. Taking Michelle's look to the next level has been the hair guru's biggest joy as she expressed her gratitude on experiencing the Essence festival with one of the most divine Black women in the industry.

Cheers to times changing but lets us not forget to empower our sisters with natural hair to rock their crown loud and proud!