They say blondes have more fun, and Camila Cabello is no exception to this rule. When the Cuban-American singer isn’t breaking records and going seven times platinum with hits like Havana, she’s going platinum with her hair look too. Recently, the 22-year-old star posted a backstage photo of her new blonde wet shaggy hairstyle. Let’s just say she looks G-O-R-G-E-O-U-S!

Camila showing off her blonde locks while on Find You Again set

Since the Bad Things songwriter is known for rocking a long, voluminous, shiny brunette locks, fans quickly rushed to her comments section to ask questions. "Is this a wig, or que," questioned one fan, while another said, "Wow this is totally your look Cami."

Find You Again music video is set to debut Tuesday, July 9th

Since the singer was spotted with her new beau, Shawn Mendes rocking her natural hair color, we're saddened to announce it indeed was a wig. Nonetheless, we're still in love with her latest hair experiment.

Hairstylist to the stars, Dimitri Giannetos is the man behind her signature brunette looks. Thankfully, the hair guru dropped his own fabulous flick of the singer on social, and we can't get over how gorgeous this new hair looks on Camila. The hairstyle is blonder than ever, wet look approved, and still speaks to the star’s signature bangs look. The Billboard award winner's major hair change happened on the set of her latest music video Find You Again with musical legend Mark Ronson which is set to debut Tuesday morning.

The Cuban-American artist looking gorgeous with her lighter locks

To complete her fierce and edgy look, celebrity makeup artist Ash Holm kept her makeup chic and glossy. Since Camila is a natural beauty, the MUA applied a light neutral tone shimmer on to her lid with a subtle cat-eye wing along with a lush pink gloss.

Whether it's a wig or not, we're obsessing over Camila hot new blonde look!