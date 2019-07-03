Here's why our Beauty Editor loves this Latina-owned makeup line 'Alamar Cosmetics'

Latina women are a force to be reckoned with when it comes to beauty! Though it isn’t recent news, the growing power both culturally and economically continues to rise on a daily basis. As Latinas expand and advance in their careers and increase their buying power, our influence is beginning to capture many brands' attention. But let’s be honest, what would it look like if you spent your hard working cash on a fellow Latina-owned beauty brand? Wouldn't it be incredibly powerful? Let us introduce you to Alamar Cosmetics, a makeup company made by Latinas for Latinas. After testing out the full line, we’re sold on every beauty buy from the culturally-infused line.

Reina Del Caribe Vol.2 Eyeshadow Palette, $28, Mother Of Pearl Gloss in Sirenita, $10, and Colorete Blush Trio in Medium/Tan, $22, alamarcosmetics.com

From the colorful highly pigmented palettes and creamy lip glosses, to the brushes – this line is a must-have for all women of color. Paying homage to the diversity within the Latinx community, founder and CEO Gabriela Trujillo carefully curated the cosmetic brand to speak to all women in love with their heritage.

CEO of Alamar Cosmetics, Gabriela Trujillo

The Cuban-born girl boss named her line Alamar meaning “stay close to the sea,” which keeps her grounded to her culture. “Upon learning this, suddenly the concept of my makeup brand became clear: with my brand, I want to inspire others to learn new things, adapt, change, evolve, but never forget that there are beauty and inspiration in your very own roots,” said Gabriela. Talk about a beauty boss!

After testing out the Cuban-inspired makeup line, I have officially inducted three of the brand's beauty buys into my beauty routine. It's a different experience as I put the makeup on knowing that a Latina was behind all this makeup magic.

As the weather continues to warm up, lip glosses become my best friends and the ‘Gimme all the Hydration Lip Gloss Bundle’, $40, are everything! The juicy, shade-shifting ingredients are perfect to enhance a radiant look. Formulated with rich Sea Buckthorn extract and Camellia oil, this Mother Of Pearl gloss will hydrate your lips while delivering a smooth, shining, iridescent effect. The luminous shades have fun names like Luna, Corazon, Sirenita, and Tesoro. Did I mention it’s non-sticky and talc-free? That's a win-win in our beauty books!

To keep the glam glow session going, another purchase which blew me away was the Colorete Blush Trio in medium to tan. These blush trios are formulated to glide easily over your cheekbones while providing with you an endless bronzey finish. Its buttery and smooth ingredients contain micro shimmers and are entirely vegan and cruelty-free. The shades come in Dark to Rich, $22, Medium to Tan,$22, and Fair to Light, $22.

If you're looking for a playful and versatile palette that gives back to the Latinx community look no more. The Reina Del Caribe Vol.2 Eyeshadow Palette, $28, features 8 highly opaque shades, inspired by the immersive tropical nightlife of the Caribbean isla. Get ready to dive into the pigments and pearls found in the intense metallics, or ground your look with the warm richness of the creamy mattes.

Whether you’re looking to try a bold look or keep it simple and natural – the hues in this collection will help you channel the Latina goddess within you. Plus the names of each color are perfectly curated with fun names like Mambo, Damas, Flamingos, and so much more.

Be sure to check out and shop this Latina-owned business, we promise it’s worth every penny!