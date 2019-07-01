If you’re obsessed with Jennifer Lopez’s youthful glow, you’ll have to thank her longtime makeup artist Scoot Barnes for your fascination with her radiant complexion. For years, the celebrity makeup artist has celebrated her Latina beauty by enhancing her glow as the years go on from head to toe. His magical hands continuously keep us in awe with the 49-year-old actress and singer’s beauty looks. Whether the Puerto Rican megastar is hitting the MET Gala red carpet, or hanging out with her soon-to-be husband, Alex Rodriguez and the familia, she is always gleaming. Longing for Scott’s secret to achieving the JLo head to toe glow? Keep scrolling!

Scott Barnes getting Jlo ready for the MET Gala

Staying true to his passion, Scott launched his own glow-approved product called Body Bling, $42 sold exclusively on his site. Unfortunately, every time the radiance ready product goes on the market, it sells out within minutes. The shimmering body lotion instantly gives your skin a sun-kissed glow and radiance without the effort of a self-tanner. This is the beauty buy he uses on the Hustlers star's body to keep her looking on point at all times. Ready to recreate her head to toe radiance and channel your very own alluring "Hollywood glow". Be sure to keep up with Scott's social media to find out when he'll be restocking this beauty gem.

Scott Barnes' Body Bling, $42

Although the celebrity makeup artist has worked with a variety of Hollywood talent over the years, including Beyonce, Celine Dion, and more A-listers, his work with the Medicine singer birthed her iconic bronzed skin and luminous features. Described as "the glow" this signature look continues to keep the star “lit from within”.

Since his shimmering body lotion is known for selling out, don't forget to keep your highlight on point and your cheekbones nice and bronzed! Because let's be honest, the show must GLOW ON!