Thalía has been busy working on a new fragrance line and here’s what we know so far

When Thalía isn’t making hit records or building her fashion empire with her exclusive line at Macy's, the Mexican star is paving the way in the beauty arena. Recently, the No Me Acuerdo singer launched her hairline called Adria by Thalia highlighting naturally-driven ingredients, which honor her Mexican heritage. Keeping up with her entrepreneurial spirit, the 47-year-old star shared exciting news with her followers on social media. Wearing a floral red headband matching to her outfit, the Lento singer announced that a new fragrance line is in the works and you won't believe who she's decided to partner with. That’s right, Thalia is launching fragrances and you'll be able to purchase them all on Amazon.

The Mexican actress and singer has tested her luck in the perfume world before, but her latest video on social media left fans wanting to know more. During her short clip debut, Thalía was all smiles holding red, blue, and yellow perfume bottles. Let's just say they look super chic and vanity-approved!

Unwrapping the packaging of her latest scents the Amor a la Mexicana singer exclaimed, “Finally they’re here!” Letting her followers in on one of her best secrets, the beauty entrepreneur expressed her joy on beginning this new fragrance-filled journey.

When she isn't running her own hair business, the Mexican actress and singer is creating new perfumes

“I have been working on a new project that has been a passion of mine for years, and I can’t wait to share it with you all, and I can’t wait to share it with you all. You will love it!” said Thalía. Though the star still hasn’t revealed when her scents are set to hit the market, we do know she’ll be working with Amazon to distribute her latest collection. According to her hashtag, she’s set to showcase the launch with Amazon Finds.

