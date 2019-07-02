Becky G shows off her bikini body ahead of special concert with Taylor Swift

Out of office and in the sun! Becky G is getting some much-needed R&R and looking hot in the process. The Green Light Go songstress soaked up the summer sun and showed off her killer bikini body – after hitting the stage in Ibiza. “Saw some pretty dope sh—t today,” she captioned one photo. In the picture, the 22-year-old rests on a boat in a red bikini top and snakeskin bottoms. Another photo shows the Mexican-American beauty lounging by the pool. “Unbothered. B---h please.” Becky mixed work with play as she stayed at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel.

VIEW GALLERY Becky G soaked up the sun in Ibiza, Spain and showed off her bikini body Photo: @iambeckyg

The Sin Pijama songstress hit the stage with David Guetta. “IBIZA @ushuaiaibiza thanks for having us.” It’s all about the music abroad before the singer heads stateside for another big show. On July 10, Becky will join Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and SZA for the Amazon Prime Day concert. “Play a show with some pretty bada—ladies #PrimeDay Concert 2019 let’s goo!!!” For the show, which will be held at a secret location and streamed live for Amazon Prime members, the Power Rangers star will perform a few of her hits.

Even though she is getting in some fun, there’s one person missing. Prior to her trip, Becky’s boyfriend Sebastian Lletget dedicated a sweet message to his girl. “Gonna miss mamacita for the next 4 weeks. SUPER excited for all that’s coming your way. See you when you get back from Espana bebesitaaaaa (*Anuel voice). Becky responded in the comments: “You’re too sweet. Counting down every day till.” The soccer star does mind when his lady is away, but according to the La respuesta singer, he doesn’t mind when she shows off her curves on the beach or in music videos.

VIEW GALLERY The songstress got some time away before hitting the stage on July 11 for the Amazon Prime Day concert Photo: @iambeckyg

“I think it's really special when in a relationship you can find someone that isn't just your boyfriend but your partner in life or your best friend,"she told Entertainment Tonight. "He's never looked at me like, 'Oh, babe! Oh, no, I'm jealous! You can't do that!' He's more like, 'You go girl! You better work it!' Because I think he knows that it means something to me, it really does mean something to me."