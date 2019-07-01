When it comes to clean beauty, Jessica Alba is a true beauty entrepreneur and expert. As a successful Latina businesswoman, the actress launched Honest Beauty and was a hit instantly. Paying homage to her Mexican roots, the mother-of-three used natural resources such as olive oil, avocado, jojoba and more in her launches. Talk about staying true to your culture while blessing the world with a new way of doing beauty! It’s been eight years since the Fantastic Four actress launched her very own household and beauty products and now it’s officially in Europe. That's right! Jessica will be heading to the other side of the world to showcase her bestselling beauty products. It all began when the 38-year-old actress gave birth to her first child, Honor and knew there was a hole in the marketplace for clean products and within months Honest Beauty was set to fill that void.

Within minutes, international followers thanked her for bringing the wellness and beauty brand to their side of the world. The Honest Beauty founder ensured that her full line from beauty oils, eyeshadow palettes to her lip crayons would be available to the European market.

Jessica at her Honest Beauty launch event of Honest Beauty at Douglas store in Rome

Recently, the Mexican-American beauty partnered with Douglas, a European perfumery chain to expand her distribution. The Honey star took to social media to share the exciting news with her followers. “So excited to be partnering with Douglas to launch @honest_beauty in Europe! First stop is Italy and I’m heading to @douglasitalia in Milano, Bologna 7/21 and Rome 7/22 Come join me if you’re in the area! P.S. First 100 people will get this dope makeup pouch to hope to see you there,” captioned Jessica. It's safe to say the beauty entrepreneur will be a busy bee this summer as she keeps spreading the word of clean beauty around the globe.

The Mexican-American businesswoman all smiles with Douglas beauty staff

According to a statement, Honest Beauty will be initially selling its range of make-up and skin care products in 150 Italian stores, rolling out to 450 stores over the next few months.

With the brand based on clean ethics, Jessica states, “We’re launching this concept in Italy first as it’s at the forefront of the beauty industry, always thinking two or three steps ahead, and I think this is the perfect partnership to bring this clean beauty concept and brand to Europe.” As the world continues to explore the benefits and importance of natural beauty products, Jessica's latest expansion will be the catalyst to keeping clean beauty on the market.

Cheers to Jessica owning her Latina roots and becoming a leading lady in honest and clean beauty!