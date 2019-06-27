Another day, another slay -- if you ask us, that’s Urban Decay's mantra! Known for its cutting-edge and groundbreaking makeup products, the beauty brand continues to push the envelope when it comes to creating inclusive campaigns. On Thursday, June 27th the cruelty-free cosmetic brand introduced their “Pretty Different” movement. To embody the theme, the UD familia named Colombian singer, Karol G one of the many faces of the revolutionary campaign. The Secerto singer will be alongside some powerhouse celebrities are set to be the faces for the brand’s new complexion collection.

There are some rockstar names joining the Urban Decay sisterhood alongside the reggaeton artist such as singer Lizzo, genderqueer actress Ezra Miller, actor Joey King, South Korean pop star CL. Talk about doing beauty differently! This dream team celebrates pure originality and champions those who are unapologetically embracing their uniqueness.

As the brand continues to challenge the industry’s cookie-cutter beauty norms, their approach continuously channels a trailblazer mentality. The cosmetic brand officially named them the global citizens, as they all embody individuality in their own authentic way.

As loyal Urban Decay lovers, we're excited to see this collection take on a new kind of wonderful. There is a representation of a Latinx artist, an African-American singer, an LGBTQ advocate and more. In a world where inclusivity and diversity have been a theme for many brands, the global makeup line has nailed this production.

Keep scrolling to see the full video of Urban Decay's campaign video below: