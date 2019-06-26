L'Oréal is collaborating with the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld for a makeup collection

Calling all fashion and beauty enthusiasts, history is about to be made and here's why! When Karl Lagerfeld passed away, the fashion and entertainment world mourned the loss of yet another legend. Since his death, the German designer continues to influence the world from up above within the beauty and fashion arena. Recently, L'Oréal Paris and the House of Karl Lagerfeld announced a makeup collaboration launching in 2020. As lovers of all things luxe, glamorous and style icon-approved, this cosmetic collaboration has us counting down the days into the new year. In honor of Paris Fashion Week, The Karl Lagerfeld x L'Oréal cosmetics collection is set to hit hands beginning September 20, 2019.

The late Karl Lagerfeld died in February 2019

“Two iconic Parisian brands are joining forces: @karllagerfeld will collaborate with #LOREALPARIS to create an exclusive makeup collection. Launching worldwide in September 2019. #KARLXLOREALPARIS” captioned the makeup brand on social. The new collection will launch with a campaign inspired by Karl’s brand mission and famous saying, such as “Embrace the present and invent the future.”

The L'Oréal Paris x Karl Lagerfeld collection promotion campaign

The cosmetic collection will reflect and celebrate Karl’s vision of beauty and his creative legacy. There will also be classic looks inspired by his runway shows from Fendi and Chanel with a rock-chic touch. Makes perfect sense since the well-known designer has been known for having some of the best historic styles of his time.

The German designer has always championed behind powerhouse women of color such as supermodel, Naomi Campbell, singer, Jennifer Lopez, and actress Penelope Cruz. Therefore, we're sure this will be a collaboration that speaks to his pioneering spirit.

The German fashion designer posing with Jennifer Lopez and Naomi Campbell

“For L'Oréal Paris, all of our fashion collaborations are an honor, but this one is particularly meaningful,” L'Oréal Paris global brand ambassador Delphine Viguier said in a statement. “While Karl upturned the hierarchy of the landscape to democratize fashion, L'Oréal Paris is committed to making beauty according to women’s own rules and desires. We look forward to sharing with the world the makeup born from this creative connection: Karl Lagerfeld’s rock chic and L’Oreal Paris’ empowered vision of beauty,” added the Delphine.

Before passing, the iconic designer who died earlier this year in February at the age of 85, began the collaboration while he was still alive. So mark your calendar for the historical, fashion-approved makeup collection!

Here's to a legendary makeup collection in the making!