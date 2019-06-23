Shakira has revealed her secret to getting amped up for a workout and it's not what you'd expect. The She Wolf herself shared a snippet from her Saturday grind on June 22, writing that “working out to Green Day is awesome, anything to Green Day works for me!” She sings along to the punk rock band’s hit song When I Come Around‬ while speed walking on a treadmill in the clip, her famous strawberry blonde curls bouncing along to the tune. Little did the Colombian icon know that she would get more than just a good workout from the rockers!

Shakira's workout is set to the stylings of Green Day!

Shak’s comment section was bursting with star power. “Vamooos leona,” commented Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz. This aptly translates to “Let’s go lion!” Former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui also responded to the cute video, approving of her music selection with a “Yesss.” However, nothing was as monumental to our 42-year-old Queen as when Green Day themeselves responded!

The band’s official account encouraged their famous fan by simply sending strong arm icons to her. Even better, their lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong then got in on the action, also speaking in emojis. He left her praise hands, heart, guitar and runner symbols with exclamations. This interaction alone got her followers shipping some kind of music collaboration between the successful stars.

This is not the first time we’ve gotten a glimpse at the singer-songwriter’s exercise regime. She has been known to provide peeks at her time on the treadmill, her machine of choice. Shakira has given us insight from her celebrity trainer and even playfully shown the world how she burns off the calories from four plates of pasta! No wonder her hips don’t lie.