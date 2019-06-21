Our favorite Southern belle debuts a fresh new ‘do just in time for summer. Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon shows off her new tresses in a social media post recently — that of a much shorter wispy bob.

Loading the player...

Reese’s new hairstyle was created by celebrity dresser Lona Vigi. Lona has become a very well-known stylist, having helped create many memorable red carpet looks for Sandra Bullock (most recently at the MTV TV & Movie Awards), Sarah Paulson, Olivia Wilde and Cuban-American actress Ana de Armas of Blade Runner 2049 or most recently, the new Bond girl).

Reese has always been known for her signature blonde layered tresses with the perfect mix blonde highlights, so this new style is a clear departure from anything we have seen her in before. The Sweet Home Alabama star is clearly loving her look as she is all smiles in her latest social media post.

One of Reese’s go-to style has always been long effortless waves

The last time our favorite Southern gal rocked a different hairstyle was in April when an image of her character for her upcoming Apple TV+ show The Morning Show (starring gal pal Jennifer Aniston) started making its rounds on the internet. Reese could be seen wearing a beautiful brown shoulder length wig with caramel highlights. Prior to that, she dyed her hair to a rich, chocolate brown for her role in The Good Lie, which came out the same year as her hit film Wild.

Reese now joins an elite club of celebs — like Demi Lovato, Natalie Portman and Kim Kardashian — all sporting shorter hair for the hot and humid summer months.