We’re already obsessed with Ciara’s short platinum blonde cut from latest music video 'Set'

When Ciara isn’t killing it on the stage and in the music industry, making us all want to level up, she is kicking butts and taking names in the beauty arena. The Goodies singer is known for taking risks when it comes to her fashion and beauty choices, and frankly, we’re not mad about it at all! Recently the 33-year-old music sensation showed off a sexy buzz cut platinum blonde hairstyle on her social media for her latest music video Set. Just like us, fans went crazy and wanted answers as the last time the artist was blonde was back in the 2000s. Since then, she has stayed true to her natural hair color, dark brown!

Ciara poses with new chic and shaggy wet cut by Cesar

Of course, we did some investigating and hair guru César DeLeon Ramirêz was behind this fierce cut and wig. Yes, the verdict is out! The gorgeous singer-dancer was wearing a wig to achieve this look. The style was a wet, wispy, and sexy hair dream! To complement her edgy look, her glam squad gave her a washed out smoky eye and a killer nude lip.

According to PopSugar, the wig was styled by with Unite Hair Products. Keep reading to find out all the beautiful details.

The pop-star giving us life while producing her latest music video for 'Set'

César first dampened the wig before applying Blonda Fix treatment, $32 "to tone and brighten it.” He also told the lifestyle public, to maintain the wet, I-just-stepped-out-the-shower look, Ramirêz used the 7Seconds Detangler, $15 throughout the shoot for touch-ups.

Blonda Fix treatment and 7Seconds Detangler

So if you’re thinking of doing the big chop or going blonde this summer, try a wig first before applying harsh chemicals to your natural texture. You’ll thank us later!

After all, they do say blondes have more fun right?!

WATCH CIARA'S NEW MUSIC VIDEO 'SET' BELOW: