Ready to take your makeup look from day to night? If so, get ready because glam school is now in session! Let’s face it, when it comes to enhancing a woman’s beauty Mary Kay's Global Beauty Ambassador Luis Casco is the guy for the job in every way. He is continuously inspired by El Salvador where he grew up around tropical and exotic settings. The Latino celebrity makeup artist understands that today’s women want a makeup look that can be versatile. In the video below, the Mary Kay Global Beauty Ambassador schools us on how to create an easy glam-approved day-to-night look. The good news is you can get all beauty buys at once from Mary Kay.

Loading the player...

To recreate both looks at home, try Mary Kay's new TimeWise Matte 3D Foundation, $25 which smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dark circles and shadows while evening out the look of skin tone. To apply the foundation, try Mary Kay's Blending Brush, $16 which will give you a seamless finish and create a full-coverage effect. To take your look into the night, apply a pop of color like Mary Kay's Matte Lipstick in Paparazzi Pink, $18. When you purchase the vibrant lipstick, you'll be giving back to the Pink Changing Lives Program which helps change the lives of women and their families.

There you have it chicas! Take your day makeup into the night with these beauty tips and tricks!