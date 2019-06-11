Jessica Alba’s grand return to acting has put her in the spotlight giving us a slew of covetable fashion and beauty looks. The 38-year-old’s latest hairstyle to copy? Rapunzel-like hair! The L.A.’s Finest star is on a European tour with her friend and co-star Gabrielle Union and while in Madrid she showed off gorgeous waist-long locks. The masterminds behind the Honest Company founder’s gorgeous hair and makeup were celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, and Meghan Markle’s close pal, celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin.

VIEW GALLERY Jessica wore her hair up in a long and sleek ponytail

The beauty guru shared a few snaps of two of Jessica’s most recent hairstyles, both showing off her honey strands. The first was a super long ponytail cognitive of Ariana Grande’s signature hairstyle. The sleek hair trend seems to be on the rise as Jennifer Lopez recently donned the elegant look to accept her Fashion Icon award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. Au contraire to Jessica’s straight pony, Chris Appleton made JLo’s with loose bouncy curls.

VIEW GALLERY Jessica's glam squad included celebrity makeup and hair stylists Daniel Martin and Jesus Guerrero

For her second hair change, the mother-of-three stepped out with straight strands hitting just below her waist and a middle part. Although Jessica is often recognized for long, light brown hair, we’ve never seen her rock locks this long before. One could say the businesswoman gave a nod to the ‘70s as her outfit also fits in with the decade’s effortlessly-chic fashion.

On the makeup front, David gave her an easy-to-do look. The famous makeup artist also took a moment to write out everything he used for her daytime beauty look which involved soft eyes, long lashes, and punchy lip color. He used Honest Beauty’s Hydrogel Moisturizer, Magic Balm on the lips, Creme Blush in Peony among many other of the brand’s signature products.

One thing she didn’t switch from her day to evening outfits were her large hoop earrings. Love them!