Meet the Latina storytellers creating culturally relevant beauty narratives

These Latina executives from The Estée Lauder Companies are ensuring that our voices are heard and represented. Together, they carry on the storytelling legacy of one of the most beloved prestige beauty company in the world. “It’s important for inclusivity and diversity to be at the core of an organization," Alicia Romero, Executive Director, Local & Cultural Relevancy, North America, tells HOLA! USA. "At The Estée Lauder Companies, we’re so fortunate to have such diversity in our organization that allows us to connect our consumers with iconic brands in really unique ways. We don’t take a one-size-fits-all approach. I’m incredibly proud to be part of a team that recognizes, sees and honors Latino culture.”

Her colleague Rocio Sandoval, Executive Director, Corporate Marketing, Latin America, feels the same. “Working for a company with family values means everything to me. It’s important to feel supported and treated as family," she says. "As women, we tend to want to be perfect in the multiple roles that we play. Choose the one or two roles in which you want to excel and commit to that. Look for help and have a support system.”

For more from The Estée Lauder Companies Latina executives, watch this video from the trailblazers paving the way.