If you’re a beauty junkie, chances are you’ve experienced the luxury of receiving a monthly subscription box. Owned by the beauty space, subscription boxes have expanded into the lifestyle, food and even the pet industry. The monthly treat and try experience have become part of the millennial lifestyle for some. If you’re a true believer in trying the latest and chicest products on the market when it comes to subscription boxes, you’ll be proud to learn about Spiritú. The Latina-focused box promotes Latina entrepreneurs and creators with an array of beauty products, wellness sample, and accessories.

MORE: Bellezas de Verano: our beauty editors give the 411 on the best SPF products this summer

Subscribe to the Spiritú Box for only $40 per season and treat yourself to a quarterly box of beauty and lifestyle products at a luxury value. Not only does the Spiritú community support Latina-owned businesses, but the brand also goes out of their way to tell the story behind each company they promote.

Inside a monthly subscription box Photo:/@myspiritu

The monthly package also works with a diverse artist to ensure the art on the boxes celebrates all Latinas. This season's summer box was created by Puerto Rican blogger and designer Barbie Brignoni. The fashion and beauty blogger created a tropical masterpiece with a woman showing off her sunhat ready for the season ahead. See the latest box below.

MORE: Keep your makeup sweat-proof all summer long with these Glamsquad product

Since there is no one way to be Latina, the lifestyle company's mission believes in showcasing all types of diverse women. The brand continues to celebrate the Latina experience by telling stories of Mexican-American artists, DREAMERS, Puerto Rican fashion experts, Puervian culture and more.

Puerto Rican blogger and designer Barbie Brignoniv shows off her latest design Photo:/@myspiritu

One season you can find the latest launches from Dove with a bracelet made in Colombia then the following season you might be sent the latest soaps from a local shop in Mexico. Think of this as your international Latina beauty box which takes you to different Latina loving destinations.

Every quarter, we will curate an assortment of beauty and lifestyle consumer products sent right to you" Photo: @myspiritu

Ready to experience a box that is designed with your culture in mind? If so, subscribe to the next box here. From the original artwork on the outside, to the beauty, lifestyle and artisanal products on the inside, this box is totally worth every penny!

Get your credit cards ready chicas, and support your local Latina girl squad!