Becky G turns into a Latina Princess Jasmine in the 'Aladdin' music video 'Un Mundo Ideal'

That’s it! We’re crowning Becky G the unofficial-official Princess Jasmine after her latest Un Mundo Ideal musical debut. The 22-year-old singer released the single with Zayn showing off her vocals in the Spanish version of A Whole New World from the classic Disney’s Aladdin. In the footage, Becky G’s channels the Arabian princess beauty look and nails it.

Becky G channels Princess Jasmine in the remake music video of Un Mundo Ideal Photo:@cesar4styles

Latino hair guru, Cesar DeLeön Ramirêz gave the Mayores singer sexy beach waves to achieve the Princess Jasmine look. The Mexican-American beauty's locks are naturally dark, but this time she added textured waves to recreate the princess' iconic look. Her stylist also made sure there was a gold headband present to give the cultural touch to the classic hairstyle.

To create this look, Caesar used a Brooklyn-made hairline to achieve her perfect waves. First, he blew out her hair with the AMIKA’s Brooklyn Bombshell Blowout Volume Spray, $25, which delivers incredible volume, texture, and body to hair. Its lightweight formula adds brush-through volume while protecting against the heat. If you’re into heat styling, this will help create a lightweight, touchable hold with massive volume.

Then he used AMIKA’s Plus Size Volume & Body Mousse, $25 to add more depth to her locks. The mousse provides a thickening effect while keeping the hair soft and weightless without becoming stiff and crunchy.

To finish the look, the hair guru applied the AMIKA’s Vandal Volume Powder Spray, $25 that helps texturize your hair with a matte finish. With the powder spray, you’ll be able to absorb excess oil while adding texture and volume to hair.

And that's how you recreate Becky G's Princess Jasmine beachy waves. See the full video below of the special music video of the dynamic duo Zayn Malik and Becky G's the Disney classic A Whole New World from the remake of Aladdin!

Prepare to be mesmerized!