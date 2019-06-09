Bellezas De Verano: Our beauty editors give the 411 on the top products to beat the heat

It’s no shock that we all love hotter temperatures during the summer months. However, that also means an increase in humidity making it more difficult to remain flawless throughout the day, especially for Latinas! To ensure you look your best, it’s very important to use waterproof makeup, setting sprays and anti-frizz products. Watch the video below to learn why our beauty editors Ashley Jimenez and Mariana Cornejo will be using these products, aka the best products to beat the heat, on the regular.

Loading the player...

RELATED: The best SPF products for summer

Tarte Lights, Camera, Splashes Waterproof Mascara has the same lengthening, curling and volumizing benefits in the iconic, original version, only now it’s splash proof! Nothing is more important than setting your makeup, and Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray is a game changer by keeping your makeup on point for up to 16 hours. Anastasia Brow Dip Pomade is every brow’s dream for its high-pigmented, smudge-proof formula. For controlling that frizzy hair, we trust Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer to do the trick. Besides having SPF, it instantly tames up to 92% of frizz on dry hair. Another great product for this is IGK High Speed Air Dry Spray, which cuts dry time and prevents breakage.

Shop Ulta Beauty's Summer Splash event here.