The CFDA Fashion Awards may be over but we’re still in awe with how fabulous supermodel Bella Hadid’s hair was. The well-known American beauty wore a backless black sequined gown by Michael Kors with feathers assortments. Of course, the drop-dead gorgeous model took the little black dress memo serious, with a retro twist. Though the evening may have been all about fashion, we couldn’t stop obsessing over her bouncy coily curls. Spoiler alert: although the 22-year-old model wore clip-in extensions, she killed it with this look!

Bella in her Micheal Kors little black number

The 22-year-old rocked retro Carrie Bradshaw-inspired curls styled by the hair goddess and founder of OUAI, Jen Atkin. The celebrity hairstylist is behind some of Hollywood’s biggest glam moments such as Camlia Coelho, Sofia Vergara and Jessica Alba. Of course, we caught up the A-list hair guru to get all the details behind Bella’s look and she did not disappoint.

Side view of Jen Atkin's coily creation on Bella

To create her look, Jen used clip-ins along with two of her cult-favorite products, OUAI Rose Hair & Body Oil, $32 and OUAI Matte Pomade, $24. The rose hair and body oil is a multitasking formula that can be applied on the hair and body making it a head-to-toe experience. Who said hair products couldn't be used on the body?

If you’re on the market for a new pomade, the cruelty-free product provides a long-lasting, medium-control finishing paste. It’s a buildable product that delivers texture, shape, and separation, if desired. Pomades provide a sleek finish for flyaways and setting down those stubborn little hair pieces.

OUAI Matte Pomade, $24

First, Jen blew out Bella’s hair and then addied her lavish clip-ins to create a full look. Using a curling iron, the hair guru created a coily texture using both the OUAI hair and body oil along with the pomade. To complete her retro-look Jen applied the Kevin Murphy Session Finishing Spray, $29.

There ya have it! Get creative with curls this summer.