When it comes to thinking outside the box with her beauty and style Spanish singer and songwriter, Rosalia takes the crown. Her cool-girl, edgy style embodies her modern interpretations of flamenco music. Known for her single Malamente, the 25-year-old beauty continues to wow us with her fun and unique beauty choices. When she isn’t making hits with J Balvin, Pharrell Williams and James Blake, she’s rocking her high pony and fierce nails. Actually, the Spanish star has a claw-obsession and her latest post proves it.

The Spanish singer shows off claws done by Juan Alvear Photo:@nailsbyjuan.nyc

Recently, the Aute Cuture singer showed off her gold-inspired jeweled nails done by nail artist Juan Alvear. Known for his artist touch, the nail tech created a special mood board for the music video where he highlighted a single rose, thrones, and 3D art. Talk about a masterpiece.

Juan Alvear's nail mood board for Rosalía Photo:@nailsbyjuan.nyc

This isn't the first time the 25-year-old singer has blown us away with her vibrant and Latina-approved nail game. Like a true beauty queen, Rosalía is always showing off her latest nail art. Whether she's going for a bold and claw-inspired look or a colorful rainbow-like feel, we'll keep taking notes on her artistry.

The gorgeous songwriter showcasing her nails Photo:@rosalia.vt