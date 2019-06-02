When it comes to skincare goals, radiance and youth are at the top of most women's list. Now more than ever, women including Latinas are embracing their skin. Most are opting for a 'no-makeup' makeup glow like Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The new mother of Archie Harrison is continuously admired and praised for her amazing skin. Luxe Japanese beauty brand TATCHA happens to be one of Meghan's favorite go-to brands, and we totally understand why. Recently, while catching up with Allure, the former actress revealed how much she swears by the TATCHA Rice Enzyme Powder, $65.

Meghan Markle's favorite product, TATCHA Rice Enzyme Powder

"It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation," said Meghan during her interview in the beauty publication. It’s a water-activated exfoliant which helps nourish your skin as the Japanese rice bran transforms to a creamy foam for smooth, glowing skin.

Meghan showing off her glowing complexion

The ingredients inside the light aqua blue jar polish the skin with a healthy glow as it's packed with an amino acid that cleanses the skin without stripping it, leaving you with a baby-soft finish. The beauty product is also infused with anti-aging Japanese superfoods such as green tea, rice and algae which provide an all-around healthy-looking and youthful radiance.

MORE: Post-pregnancy beauty products that have immediate results, fit for a royal!

We can see why the Duchess of Sussex uses this beauty buy. Its ingredients are fit for a royal, and we want in on it, too!

Tatcha's Polished Rice Enzyme Powders Photo:/@tatcha

Perfect for all skin types, the J-beauty exfoliant can be used daily to reduce the appearance of fine lines, uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation and breakouts.

If you're ready for a summer treat, Tatcha is having a store-wide summer sale running rom June 2 through June 5, 2019. During this time you can take 15% off everything with the code SUMMER19. This means you can snag Meghan’s beloved The Classic Rice Polish, the new Dewy Skin Cream, plus Kim Kardashian’s favorite: The Luminous Dewy Skin Mist for a lower price. Let's not forget about The Silk Canvas Primer which sold out multiple times and made the internet (and influencer set) believe in makeup primers. AND of course, the holy grail of lightweight, oil-free summer moisturizers, The Water Cream. These and more skincare treasures are all on sale.