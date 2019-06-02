Bellezas De Verano: Our beauty editors give the 411 on the best SPF products this summer

Ready for those days lounging by the pool and soaking up the sun at the beach? Summer is finally here and sunscreen should be at the top of your list. Latinas come in all different shades and regardless of our skin tone, we all need to apply SPF. Watch the video below to learn why our beauty editors Ashley Jimenez and Mariana Cornejo will be using these products, aka the best suncare products which include natural sunscreen, on the regular: Kopari Sundaze Mineral Face SPF 30, Clinique Even Better Makeup SPF 15, Dermalogica Active Clearing Oil Free Matte Moisturizer SPF 30 and RoC Chest, Neck & Face Cream SPF 30. And because our hair needs protection as well, Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield is a must.

Loading the player...

Shop Ulta Beauty and get all these amazing sun care products!