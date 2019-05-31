Sofia Vergara’s secret to eternal youth might lie inside her “little house in the Bahamas.” In her latest interview with Who What Wear, the 46-year-old revealed her holy grail fashion and beauty items, and among them was a hat. More specifically, a visor that lives in her vacation home. “I have a little house in the Bahamas and I have a crazy collection of hats so everyone can have one,” she said. “And it's so funny because there must be 25 hats in the bucket, and I always go for the same one: a visor.”

The mom-of-one continued, “An old lady visor. I don't know why I go for that. I guess it's because I want the sun to hit my head but not my face?” Perhaps! But even if that’s the case, protecting her face from the sun seems like the secret to her ageless facade. Joe Manganiello’s wife will turn 47 in July, but one look at her flawless skin and bombshell body and you’d never guess her age.

Besides taking off her makeup every night, Sofia also admitted she does “no sun” and uses Supergoop! sunscreen to protect her from the sunlight. In addition to covering up from the sun, the Colombiana is also known to trust in collagen, which is known for its benefits to preserve “eternal youth.”

The Latina beauty also dished on her daily skincare routine, which is much more accessible than you think. Because she now deals with rosacea (due to high-heat and lamps on set), Sofia keeps it simple with Cetaphil Face Cleaner and eye makeup remover.

“I used to love products and would try anything. You name it—you tell me to put cement under my eyes, and I'd try it. But unfortunately, now all the fun is gone for me,” she explained. “I can't really wear rich moisturizers or rich oils. Now I have to keep it simple.” Back in April, the Modern Family actress confessed she adds a spoonful of collagen powder to her chamomile tea – even though she joked she’s unaware of collagen’s valuable and youth-preserving effects.