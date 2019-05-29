Britney Spears is ready for the summer and the proof is in her bikini body. Since the height of her career, the 37-year-old singer has been rocking sexy abs, and now as a mother of two, she's letting her fans know that she still has what it takes when it comes to staying in shape. In her most recent social media post, Britney showed off her bikini body while lounging on a float poolside under the sun. It was the ultimate summer countdown post.

In the photo, the Toxic singer is wearing a zebra print two-piece bikini and sporting beach waves as she reclines in a peacock-shaped pool float. She captioned the photo with three sunflower emojis. Many complimented her, including her boyfriend Sam Asghari who wrote, “Hot as….. what?" with a heart eyes emoji.

It's no surprise Britney is in tip-top shape for the summer—she is no stranger to posting a workout video or two on her feed. On May 4, she posted a video striking several yoga poses in a park and before then, she recorded herself doing weights in her home gym.

This bikini post comes after Britney addressed her millions of followers about her photos and videos. Many claimed that she wasn't posting her own content. “For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday," she said in the two-part post. "So, you’re wrong. But I hope you like it.”

The Circus singer and her family previously suffered a family emergency when her father was rushed to the hospital after a health scare, which led her to cancel her Vegas show and seek mental health treatment. Since then, she's recuperated. "Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me, all is well," she said. "My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don't worry, I'll be back very soon."