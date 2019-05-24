No matter what skin type you have, summer tends to complicate your everyday makeup routine. When temperatures begin to rise and humidity hits above 75 percent, you may think it's pointless to even wear makeup. But if you love to wear it, please keep reading as we’ve got you covered with pro tips and tricks. There are ways to ensure that your base, perfect contour and more don’t fade away one bit. Like true makeup-addicts we asked one of the hottest celebrity makeup artists how to beat the heat this summer, and it only takes two products. Yasss!

We caught up with Glamsquad’s Artist Director, Kelli Bartlett, who dished on how to stay flawless all summer long. “In order to beat the heat and sweat-proof your makeup, choose products that help keep skin balanced, in order to not trigger excess oil and sweat production,” she explained.

Glamsquad's face primer, $28, and Ah-Mazing Makeup Refreshing & Setting spray, $22

Whether you’re a minimalist or a makeup-pro your secret weapon will be a multipurpose base. Using primers that help hydrate and keep shine away are key. Begin with a radiant primer like Glamsquad's Morning Glow Radiant Face Primer, which features aloe leaf juice to cool skin and keep it hydrated. Pay special attention to apply on the "hot spots" of the face – under the eyes, forehead, nose, chin and upper lip – in order to help keep shine at bay.

Afro-Latina beauty blogger MonicaMuse wearing the Morning Glow Radiant Face Primer Photo:@monicastylemuse

Once you’ve applied your face primer, feel free to be the artist you desire by using foundation or simply a bb cream. After you have completed your makeup look, it's time to make sure you create a sweat-proof canvas.

Kelli advises in the sweaty summer months, setting your makeup is a must, but choose a product that won't leave your skin feeling heavy or sticky. Instead, finish your makeup with three to four mists of Ah-Mazing Makeup Refreshing & Setting spray, which features a soothing combination of coconut water and chamomile in order to create a fresh look that will look "just applied."

Whether you’re an everyday makeup guru or a naturalista, these two products are a summer must-have.