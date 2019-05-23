Salma Hayek’s radiant complexion is definitely one to take note of. The Mexican beauty often gives us a reason to run out and purchase whatever it is she’s applying on her face to remain youthful – whether it be skincare or makeup. Lucky for us (and you!), celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury shared everything she used for her latest makeup look. The British MUA took a thoughtful moment to share the process of how to achieve Salma’s gorgeous makeup look from the fifth anniversary of the Women in Motion event. In case you missed it, the 52-year-old appeared ageless while glowing with bronzed skin, shimmery lids and a unique bold pout, thanks to a mixture of lippies. Below is a quick guide to get the look for your next date, social event or just because!

Charlotte applied a mixture of three lip colors to get Salma's unique coral pout.

FACE

For a covetable red carpet glow, Charlotte utilized the Airbrush Flawless Finish setting powder followed by the Mini Miracle Eye Wand Concealer Duo “to refresh her under eyes.” Next, Charlotte tapped into the Filmstar Bronze and Glow palette to contour and add luminosity.

EYES

"To enhance her gorgeous eyes,” the renowned MUA opted for the Icon Palette DIVA look and the Sophisticate Luxury Palette Pop shade. To give her enviable, mile-long lashes, Charlotte applied the Legendary Lashes Mascara Volume 2.

The MUA used her Bronze and Glow Palette to contour and highlight

LIPS

Now, for Salma’s plump lips, Charlotte created a unique shade with a mixture of deep reds and corals. She took the Supersize Me Lip Cheat to redefine her lips, with a combination of Hot Emily (a bright warm coral) and Matte Revolution in Super Sexy (a nude-rouge) “to create a unique bold lip shade.”

And there it is! Salma's look is perfect for summer as it involves that highly coveted bronze glow. Now go try it yourself!