Meet the beauty trailblazers paving the way

These Latina executives from The Estée Lauder Companies are paving the way for fellow Latinas in the beauty industry. “This idea of one-size-fits-all is no longer relevant," Gabriela Rodríguez, VP, Global HR Business Partner tells HOLA! USA. "We have to have Latinas in-house to help us via their insights and opinions.” Marilu Marshall, SVP, Executive Management and Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer agrees, “It’s important to not only have Latina representation but to have representation that mirrors the diversity within the Latina culture itself.” Lastly, María Cristina González Noguera, SVP, Global Public Affairs concludes: “The fact that we’re growing in numbers—at the rate that we’re growing—just makes our influence that much more powerful. We are a culture of influencers.”

