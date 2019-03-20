Get your wallets ready, because Kat Von D made a huge makeup announcement and it has to do with lashes. It’s been five years since the brand launched a mascara, and yes it’s plant-based! But it gets even better -- in true Latina pride, the beauty entrepreneur partnered with Orange Is the New Black’s actress, Jackie Cruz,to be the face of her newest mascara. In the prison drama, the Mexican-American star’s character never leaves her cell without a killer cat eye and flawless coat of mascara.

Jackie Cruz shows off bold and beautiful lashes

Since Cruz’s character, Marisol also known as “Flaca” in the Netflix original, was known as the beauty guru among her female inmates -- this collaboration makes total sense. But let’s be honest, Cruz’s captivating eyes alone would have sealed the deal either way.

MORE: Eiza Gonzalez Stuns With New Makeover- Take A Look!

Just when we thought the tattoo-artist-turned-makeup-mogul dominated the vegan cosmetic world, both Von D and Cruz broke the internet with this news.

Kat Von D's new mascara

“Today is the day -- I get to finally share that I’m the face of Kat Von D Beauty’s new vegan mascara Go Big or Go Home available on 4/19,” captioned Cruz on her glamorous-lashes-certified photo on social media.

The mascara is crafted with a plant-based blend of waxes from olive and sunflower oils, which give lashes a boost of volume. The fluff brush contains wavy-fiber bristles that coat each lash for a top-notch, full coverage, in the ultra-intense shade ‘Trooper Black’. After all, a fierce mascara is an essential part of everyone’s beauty routine, making this product a must-have.

The Go Big Or Go Home mascara launches April 19th, so mark your calendars!