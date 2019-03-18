Penelope Cruz may be the face of several fashion and beauty brands, but this actress has always been more than just a pretty face. Besides her incredible talent on the big screen, the Spanish beauty is very involved in social causes. Recently, Lancôme—the cosmetics firm for which she is an ambassador— announced that it has joined the Spanish beauty in fighting against illiteracy in Spain through Write Her Future, a worldwide project. “For me, it is outrageous that in the 21st century, women, because they are women, continue to be inferior. It is sad and intolerable that so many girls have to leave school for their survival, to help their families, at an age when they should be learning,” said the star.

And although philanthropy is something that has come to define her, she is still admired for her iconic beauty. The image of Lancôme since 2010, the Spanish beauty has revealed which are some of her favorite beauty products.

“When I was a girl, I had a particular fascination with [mascara]. I love Grandiôse from Lancôme. It’s not easy to invent a new one that is even better than those that already exist, but they did it.”

In addition, she confesses her favorite fragrance is Trésor and the best thing for her hair is Kérastase Nutritive Masque Magistral.

Her daily beauty routine: “Cleansing my skin very well. I use anti-aging creams and serums, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup. My care routine is very important, especially at night, since that’s when the skin regenerates.” We talked with makeup artist Gabriela Trujillo, who gave us the step-by-step process to achieve Penélope’s look. “This look is captivating,” exclaimed the MUA.

Frist, start with black shadow on the upper line of the lashes. Use Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Black Ink by Bobbi Brown and blend them until you are satisfied with the depth.

Then apply a bronze tone. Outline the line of the lower lashes and the upper eyelid with black kohl eyeliner. Add depth and enhance the shape of your brows by using, Color + Shape Brow Powder Duo in Dark by Sigma.

For the face, apply the Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer and then a thin layer of a foundation with a velvety finish. Seal it with illuminating powder.

For the cheeks, apply a warm terracotta hue like Healthy Skin Blush in Vibrant, by Neutrogena.

Lastly add a hydrating yet full-coverage pigment nude to finish off the look. Try Melting Pout Vinyl Vow in Nudists Dream, by CoverGirl and thank us later!

