Friday, March 15 was supposed to be a milestone day for Demi Lovato. It would have marked the entertainer's seven years of sobriety had she not relapsed in July. Instead, the 26-year-old singer maintained a healthy outlook this week, observing the day as an important reminder for herself and everyone out there struggling with addiction. She bravely opened up on Instagram, simultaneously giving fans an update on her recovery process and inspiring words to live by.

Demi Lovato opened up about her recovery on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

“Today I would’ve had 7 years sober,” the superstar wrote in a text graphic on her Instagram story. “I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato wants to 'set the record straight' about her near-fatal overdose

“Grateful that AA/NA never shuts the door on you no matter how many times you have to start your time over," she continued to say. "I didn’t lose 6 years; I’ll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count."

The former Disney star ended the note with words of wisdom for her fans: “If you’ve relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it’s possible to take that step towards recovery. If you’re alive today, you can make it back. You’re worth it.”

Demi has been focusing on a healthy lifestyle Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

Demi's Instagram Story also gave fans a glimpse at how she spent the day. In addition to a healthy mindset, she also focused on her fitness. "It was a good workout," the Sorry Not Sorry singer posted along with photos of her workout.

MORE: Demi Lovato celebrates special milestone

Demi has always been very transparent about her battles with addiction, eating disorders and mental illness, and consistently thanks her fans for their abundance of love and support. Last July, the Grammy-nominated musician was hospitalized in L.A. after being found non-responsive inside her Beverly Hills home. Following the scary incident, she agreed to seek treatment for a third time.