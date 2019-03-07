Jennifer Lopez is springing into a new season with her latest hairstyle

Jennifer Lopez went for an au naturel look for her latest gym session! The 49-year-old songstress was spotted leaving the gym in on Wednesday, March 6, where she showed off a look that hasn’t been seen on her in a while. The Dinero songstress rocked a rocker curlier do’. Jennifer traded in her usually sleek ponytail for loose waves. The World of Dance judge’s caramel tresses flowed loosely above her shoulders. Adding to her relaxed look, the superstar rocked all-black workout attire.

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer Lopez stepped out with short curly hair Photo: The Grosby Group

Jennifer’s change comes after she wore a host of glamourous lengthy style for awards season. In February, the Puerto Rican beauty stunned with two hairstyles for the Academy Awards. For her first look, Jennifer wore her tresses straight and separated with a side part. When it was time to party, A-Rod’s leading lady added a little more drama with loose waves – stopping past the shoulders of her Zuhair Murad dress. At the star of the busy season – Jennifer took to her Instagram to ask her fans which look she should go for. “Short of long for Grammy weekend,” she captioned a photo that showed off her bob.

VIEW GALLERY The Dinero songstress played with various styles during awards season Photo: Getty Images

For the occasion, the singer breathtaking ponytail under a large hat. Even when she wasn’t hitting the red carpet, Jennifer found moments for her long tresses. The triple-threat often wore her signature high bun or ponytail – with her hoops earrings. In 2018, the superstar played around with plenty of looks. For the Latin Billboard Awards, the Limitless actress channeled her inner Rapunzel with 50-inch extensions. Jennifer made the commitment to short hair – right before one of the biggest red carpet events of the year.

VIEW GALLERY The triple threat stunned with 50-inch extensions in 2018 Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of the 2018 Met Gala, the Us singer decided it was time to cut off her hair. “We just decided it today, like an hour and a half before she left,” Jennifer’s hairstylist Lorenzo Martin told Allure. “I didn't even know, she didn't even know we were doing it either." No matter what looks she chooses, Jennifer’s always glam!

