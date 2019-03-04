K.O.! Demi Lovato is 'sorry (not sorry)' after knocking trainer's tooth out

Demi Lovato packs a serious punch! The Confident singer shared a hilarious Instagram video on Tuesday, March 5. “Holy s – t I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning – while he was wearing a mouth piece!!! Hahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!!,” she wrote. “So coach, when’s my first fight? #unbreakableperformance.” In the video, the 26-year-old smiles as Jay rings the knock out bell and holds his tooth in the air. The Tell Me You Love Me singer (armed with her boxing gloves) hugs the trainer and says, “I’m sorry.” Jay playfully responds: “She’s not sorry, she’s not sorry at all.”

Demi knocked her jiu-jitsu trainer's tooth out Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

Jay took to his Instagram to share the same video and an update about his tooth. “Driving to a meeting right now and I know you’re all concerned about my tooth, especially you, Demi,” he shared as he flashed a smile for the camera. “I crazy glued it back in…all good.” Demi practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood, California. In December, the Sorry Not Sorry singer gave an update on her progress.

In the first post from the gym, since her time in rehab, Demi proudly shared that she has maintained her status as blue belt. “Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair…#BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup.” The Disney Channel alum has taken to her Instagram to share videos of her workouts with Jay. However, Tuesday’s incident was the first time she knocked out the Unbreakable Gym Founder’s tooth.

Demi has been a fan of the workout for years. In 2017, the Cool for the Summer singer opened up about finding the sport. “I first got into jiu-jitsu because I loved watching people grapple,” she told Self. “Sometimes I get really bored when I do just an hour of cardio, so sometimes I struggle with boredom (laughs). But that’s why I like to train MMA, because it keeps it exciting.”