New year, new look! Eiza González took to her Instagram to show off her new cut and color. The Alita: Battle Angel star posed for a car selfie – showing off her new bangs and Led Zeppelin t-shirt. “Bang Bang he shot me down,” she captioned the photo. Eiza took an edgier approach to her look, completing it with a long choppy cut. The Mexican beauty added a little color to her dark tresses with a series of highlights. The 29-year-old beauty’s new look was achieved with the help of California-based hairstylist Buddy Porter.

Eiza González showed off her brand new bangs Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez

Buddy, who works out of Méche Salon in Beveryl Hills, shared a picture of Eiza’s latest do’ on his Instagram. “Bangs for @eizagonzalez,” the hairstylist captioned the picture, before giving a shout out to a few other stylists who helped with Eiza’s look. The Baby Driver actress’ color was achieved by Matt Rez and her extensions were done by Violet Teriti. Eiza has never been shy about switching up he look. Prior to the bangs, the Paradise Hills star rocked longer straight tresses.

Eiza kept the edge, rocking light brown highlights. Last year, the Welcome to Marwin actress played around with shorter hair. The starlet stunned with a choppy bob. Keeping things natural, the Mexican beauty opted for dark brown hair – with no additional color. In June, Eiza explained why she made the commitment to short hair and thanked her go-to guy, Buddy for his help.

The actress played around with short hair in 2018 Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez

"Back to short hair and ready for the next project," she wrote. “Thank you to my hard-working team. You guys always take care of me and I appreciate all your effort. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Love you guys you go above and beyond to always be there and I’m grateful to have you in my life. Far beyond glorious hair @colorbymattrez @buddywporter@chaviv_hair."