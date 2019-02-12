Khloé Kardashian just took her look to another level. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star debuted a new look on Wednesday, February 13. “Im addicted to my short hair! I asked Andrew to cut a few more inches off,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love this length!! I love my glam!! 10 months after giving birth and I’m finally feeling like I’m getting my mojo back! Wooooo wooooo.” Khloé’s shorter do came almost a day after she showcased a brand-new cut and color to her fans.

Khloé Kardashian showed off her new shorter hairstyle Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old thanked her colorist and stylist for making her tresses lighter and shorter. “Ahhhhh thank you @traceycunningham1 for always going along with my craziness!! Coloring my hair at 6am in the rain! AND for @jenatkinhairfor taking time away from Kendall Jenner to chop my hair!! We cut about 8 inches off.” Prior to the cut, Khloe was rocking a longer look – inspired by her older sister Kim Kardashian. Earlier this month, True’s mommy stepped out with tresses that flowed past her midsection.

Khloé's change also introduced the world to her blonder locs. Since welcoming her daughter True with boyfriend Tristian Thompson in 2018, Khloe has taken her hair to many different levels and lengths. Three months after welcoming her first child, the Revenge Body host showcased a brand new lob haircut. In a follow up blog post, Khloé revealed that she reached her goal weight – prompting the change.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been changing her look since welcoming her daughter last year Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight,” the mom wrote in a blog post “I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week.” “Here is where I am at currently,” she shared.

“True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly.”