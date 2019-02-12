When it comes to skincare, learning of others’ beauty routines is always intriguing. There’s no question that people are often curious as to what those who are blessed with perfect skin use in their daily regimens – and of course, that includes top models! When we caught up with Dominican beauty, Lineisy Montero, backstage at the Fall 2019 Carolina Herrera show, we just had to know what her secrets to radiant skin were. Luckily for us, everything she mentioned is likely already sitting in your kitchen.

Lineisy's glowing skin and radiant complexion was reflected during the Fall 2019 Carolina Herrera show

For the CH runway, the beauty's make up look was au naturele - in other words, minimal makeup. Think plump, glowing skin, natural radiance and maybe only a swish of color across the lids. This is how we immediately noticed Lineisy’s satiny skin and flawless complexion.

MORE: NYFW highlights: From the front row and runways, to the dinners and after parties, see what went down

After reiterating that the number one skin care tip is to never sleep with your makeup on, the 23-year-old, who hails from Santo Domingo, also shared the ingredients to a super easy homemade mask. “Twice a week I put on a mask that’s honey, sugar and cream. I leave it on for about five minutes and then I remove,” she said. See? Told you it was easy.

The Dominican beauty graced the Paris runways during Paris Couture Week in January

Certainly if Lineisy can fit this five-minute procedure into her fashion-packed schedule, then surely we can fit it into ours. Just this week the supermodel made her catwalk on the Kate Spade, Helmut Lang, Oscar de la Renta and Gabriela Hearst runways. And last month she graced the runways of Dior, Alexandre Vauthier, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Elie Saab during Paris Couture Week. It is apparent that she loves and appreciates the opportunity to travel. “The best thing about having a modeling career is the opportunity to travel to a lot of places. In the Dominican Republic I never imagined – I never even thought – I’d come to New York and now I go to France and here and there.”

MORE: Recreate Salma Hayek's stunning 'Vintage Vamp' makeup look from the BAFTAS

In addition to her bi-weekly honey masks, the gorgeous Latina said, “Something else that’s really good is to wash your face with cold water. It’s a lot more convenient than hot water.”