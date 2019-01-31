The Duchess of Sussex has debuted a new look! Meghan Markle stepped out on Thursday, January 31, with a new hairstyle. Royal watchers noticed the Duchess' look when she stepped out of the car to visit the University of London. The chic updo pushed all of Meghan’s hair out of her face, sweeping up into a sleek knot at the center of her head. The hairstyle allowed the royal to put her glam on display.

Meghan Markle debuted a new hairstyle during her visit to the University of London Photo: Getty Images

The mommy-to-be kept her glam light. Wearing her signature smokey eye and nude lip. The posh hairstyle also put the Duchess’ Dean Davidson “midi knockout” stud earrings on display. Meghan’s look is a step away from her usual hair. Since her arrival on the spotlight, the California native has often worn her long brown tresses down – allowing them to flow past her shoulders, or in her signature messy bun.

MORE: Eiza González channels Meghan Markle with messy bun hairstyle at Sundance

The former actress has crafted each hairstyle in a variety of ways. At times allowing hair to flow down her face. Prince Harry’s wife has even worn her hair in a low ponytail. Although Meghan’s glam was new, she wore a recycled look. The former actress dressed her growing a baby bump in a black Givenchy coat, which she wore in 2018 during Remembrance Sunday. The Mommy-to-be completed her look with a pair of nude Aquazzura pumps.

The Duchess of Sussex wore her new top knot hairstyle with a recycled Givenchy coat Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Find out Meghan Markle's secret to glowing skin

Thursday’s visit was Meghan’s first as the patron of Association of Commonwealth Universities. During the engagement, the 37-year-old met with students and academics, whose lives have been transformed due to access to the university system. It has been a busy – and stylish – week for the royal. On Wednesday, January 30, Meghan stepped out solo for a visit to the National Theatre. The Duchess was pretty in a blush look by Brandon Maxwell as she took got back to her roots in the creative arts.