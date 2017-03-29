It only takes a simple regime of healthy eating and exercise for Elle Macpherson to stay in shape. The veteran supermodel, known as 'The Body' thanks to her enviable physique and healthy glow, makes sure not to follow a strict diet or fitness routine, because Elle says she isn't as focused on her weight as she used to be.

"At 52, I now know that a healthy mind and body is a balance of nutrition, exercise, intuition, experience and love, I really believe that," Elle told Your Fitness magazine. "I'm less concerned about the number on the scales or what dress size I wear now compared to when I was younger."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Elle Macpherson said she is not as focused on weight as she used to be Photo: Instagram/@ellemacpherson

Elle, who launched her own range of superfood supplements in 2015, also insisted that she doesn't follow strict diets and instead eats organic foods whenever she can and counts on leafy greens, fruit, vegetables and "clean hormone-free protein."

The meditation fan also said that while she likes to maintain an active lifestyle, she prefers to exercise outdoors rather than going to the gym.

GALLERY: STARS IN SWIMSUITS

"[It's] ideal if I'm in a different country as I can explore the area while being active," she said. "If I'm at home I love to walk the dog, run on the beach, go swimming, hike with the kids or cycle around the neighborhood."

The model doesn't follow strict diets Photo: Getty Images



The mom-of-two starts every day with a healthy breakfast, which she believes is particularly important, with favorites including oatmeal or muesli with an apple compote and warmed up berries.

MORE: GET MOTIVATED – THE BEST FITNESS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS TO FOLLOW

It is not the first time Elle has discussed her health and fitness routine; speaking to HELLO! in 2016, the beauty shared her top advice for people trying to get into shape. "My advice is to find 45 minutes to move – even something simple; walk the dog; leave the car and walk to work," she said. "I'm more likely to stay with it if it's something I love and that fits into my life."

For more on celebrity health and fitness, click here.