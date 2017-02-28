Jennifer Aniston's 'natural' Academy Awards glam: Copy the look at home

For Jennifer Aniston's 2017 Academy Awards look, less was more! The 48-year-old Friends alum skipped the red carpet festivities, but made an appearance during the evening's In Memoriam tribute. The Mother's Day actress, who got emotional while talking about friend Bill Paxton during the ceremony, graced the stage in a plunging Atelier Versace gown, complete with a thigh-high slit.

When it came to her smudge-free make-up look, Robin Siegel wanted Justin Theroux's wife to "look like the best version of herself." Always the timeless beauty, Jennifer was able to take her look from the main stage to the Vanity Fair after-party all while keeping her dewy skin and natural pout intact the entire evening.

Jennifer's makeup was done by Robin Siegel Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

MORE: Get Kate Hudson's "impactful" SAG Awards look

Read below to see how Robin created Jennifer's natural look with the help of Giorgio Armani Beauty products.

Face: Robin started with prepping Jennifer’s skin with Prima Smart Moisture Serum to deliver a targeted concentration of moisture to the different areas of her face. She then smoothed out her complexion using the new Power Fabric long wear foundation. After she applied Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer in #15 on her cheeks for color and #7 as a highlighter on her cheekbones.

Jennifer's look went with her Atelier Versace dress Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

RELATED: How to get Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet's Golden Globes look

Eyes: Robin shaded Jennifer’s eyes with reddish brown shadows to really bring out the blue in her eye color. She then blended the Eyes to Kill Intense in #2 and #6 for some extra depth and texture. After, she slightly smudged her lash line with Eye and Brow Maestro in black using an angled brush. To complete the look, she finished her eyes with several coats of Eccentrico Mascara in black.

Lips: Robin finished Jennifer’s makeup with a nude lip (Giorgio Armani Rouge d’Armani Sheer Lipstick in #205, from the Front Row Collection) to create a “my lips but better” look.