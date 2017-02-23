Hoda Kotb adopts a baby girl, find out the meaning behind her name

It's a beautiful little girl for Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb! The 52-year-old revealed that she is now mother to an adopted baby girl on Tuesday morning. "I do have something to tell you," she told her co-anchors including Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly and Kathie Lee Gifford, as they awaited the exciting news in regards to her absence. "Instead of telling you, I'm going to show you something. That little girl, Haley Joy, I'm crying, is my daughter," she said as the producers shared a picture of her holding her tiny bundle. She continued about her little girl's age, "Haley is a Valentine's baby, so she's a little nugget."

Hoda revealed that she is now a mom to an adopted little girl named Haley Photo: Instagram/@hodakotb

GALLERY: ALL THE CELEBRITY BABY ANNOUNCEMENTS OF 2017

During the show's fourth hour, Hoda called in to speak with BFF Kathie Lee Gifford, who admitted to keeping the secret for a number of weeks, and Jenna Bush Hager about the inspiration behind the baby's name. "It was one of those things. I just pictured her sailing through the sky," she said about the name after Halley's comet that can be seen from Earth every seven decades. The name also maintains the H found in Hoda's sister Hala and niece Hannah's names. Hoda continued that her baby girl's middle name reflects her and boyfriend Joel Schiffman's emotions. "She brings us joy. She’s got a beautiful way about her."

Hoda shared that her little girl brings her joy Photo: Donna Ward/Getty Images

GALLERY: BABIES MAKING THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA DEBUT

The anchor talked about her latest milestone and the surprise that comes with being a new mommy. "I didn't know that my heart could feel like this," she explained as Kathie Lee and Jenna dabbed their eyes from happy tears. "I just didn't. With all the love I have had in my life. The love of my mom, the love of a wonderful man, all those things, I never ever imaged that I couldn't feel... It's like a warm hand on my heart. I'm over the moon. This is a moment in my life I never thought would happen and here it is happening to me."

CLICK BELOW FOR HODA'S SWEET ANNOUNCEMENT