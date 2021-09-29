If you wake up every morning thinking about a nice steaming cup of coffee; If people should address you once you fueled your system with a cuppa Joe. If you enjoy a nice meal and can’t leave the premises without accepting a cappuccino or a latte, you are indeed a coffee enthusiast. Happy National Coffee Day to you!

But, wait! If the United States celebrates National Coffee Day on September 29, when the world celebrates International Coffee Day? Coffee lovers are in luck because October 1 is when all countries honor one of the most popular drinks ever.

Let us break this down for you. The history of National Coffee Day seems a bit foggy —pun intended— but it is believed that people chose September 29 because it serves as a reminder to get back to work after the summer. Procrastination found an “enemy” in coffee, and that’s how North Americans turned drinking coffee into a fascinating activity.

As for the rest of the world, each country has its story. However, according to historical records, Coffee is originally from Ethiopia and started a journey making its way through the north into Yemen, where it adopted the name of “Mocha.” Then gained popularity in Egypt, Persia, and Turkey.

As reported by National Today, coffee houses started to open by the name of “Schools of the Wise.” And in a wink of an eye, Arabia became the gatekeeper for coffee, turning the beans into large-scale coffee farming in Southern India. In 1560 coffee made its way through Europe, and the colonizers introduced the beans into the Americas.

According to the Coffee consumption data, worldwide in 2020/21, people consume around 166.63 million bags of coffee, a slight increase from 164 million bags in the previous year. To date, Latin American countries produce most of the coffee the world consumes, with Colombia and Brazil being the leading producers.

The Latinx and Hispanic community adopted the coffee production and turned it into a multimillion-dollar industry. Coffee plays a significant role in improving the livelihood of Latin Americans, and coffee farmers are praised for their hardworking job.

Today, and every day, raise a steamy cup of coffee or a nice cold brew to those farmers collecting the most precious coffee beans so the rest of the world can start the day a stimulating drink.

Find below our curated selection of coffee and salud!