Every year on August 16, the United States celebrates National Rum Day. The history and culture surrounding this spirit are remarkable. Among other things, rum production has a significant impact on the economy of North and Latin America.

Thanks to its versatility, this liquor is preferred by many. Initially called “kill devil” for its high alcohol content and taste, the Caribbean adopted and tweaked rum’s flavor and aroma until it became one of the most popular spirits in islands such as the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, and Jamaica.

Celebrating National Rum Day is as simple as pouring your preferred brand over ice. However, if you feel like enjoying a unique and refreshing cocktail, we got some recipes for you.

Find below our curated list of cocktails perfect for celebrating life, summer, togetherness, and National Rum Day. ¡Salud!