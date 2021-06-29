For many 4th of July is a synonym of fireworks, BBQs, picnics, and days spent outdoors with lots of snacks and drinks. And most likely, a lot of your holiday preparation and celebration centers around food and what dish you plan to bring to the gathering.

Planning your dish may seem like a simple task for others, but we know that navigating and attending these events and celebrations can be pretty frustrating and disappointing for those on a plant-based diet. The good news is that it doesn’t have to be!

James Sutton on Unsplash Healthy lentil salad

Our friend, Dr. Vikki Petersen, certified clinical nutritionist, chiropractor, and functional medicine doctor shared with HOLA! USA how people following a plant-based diet can make any holiday or event a little easier.

“Holidays often have traditional meals associated with them that are nostalgic and bring back happy memories of family and friends,” said Dr. Petersen. “If you focus on the friendship, love, and camaraderie that holidays engender, then maintaining a healthy, while delicious, diet is easier.”

“Instead of focusing on what you cannot eat, enjoy healthy versions of what you can.”

“You’ll find out that friends and family will enjoy what you provide as well (sometimes better than the traditional fare),” says Dr. Vikki Petersen.

Here are Dr. Vikki Petersen’s top 5 plant-based 4th of July dishes that’ll have even the meat-lovers going back for seconds: