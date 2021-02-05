Ingredients:
• 18 oz Chopped Chicken Breast
• 1 piece Focaccia Bread
• 4 oz Smoked Gouda Cheese
• 4 oz White Cheddar Cheese
• 2 tablespoons Butter
• 1 tablespoon Hot Sauce
• 1 tablespoon Honey
• 3 oz Diced Pancetta
• 1 Red Onion
• 4 Scallions
• 3 tablespoons Ranch Dressing
• 2 tablespoons Chicken Demi-Glace
• 1 tablespoon Southern Spice Blend
• 1 tablespoon Sambal Oelek
Directions:
1. Remove the honey from the refrigerator to bring to room temperature. Place an oven rack in the center of the oven; preheat to 450°F. Wash and dry the scallions; thinly slice, separating the white bottoms and hollow green tops. Halve, peel, and thinly slice the onion. Halve the bread. Grate the cheddar and gouda on the large side of a box grater; combine in a bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the honey (kneading the packet before opening) and as much of the sambal oelek as you’d like, depending on how spicy you’d like the dish to be.
2. In a large pan, heat a drizzle of olive oil on medium-high until hot. Add the pancetta. Cook, stirring occasionally, 4 to 5 minutes, or until browned and crispy. Leaving any excess fat and browned bits (or fond) in the pan, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
3. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels; place in a bowl. Season with salt, pepper, and enough of the spice blend to coat (you may have extra); toss to coat. To the pan of reserved pancetta fat and fond, add the seasoned chicken and sliced onion in an even layer. Cook, without stirring, 3 to 4 minutes, or until lightly browned. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes, or until the onion is softened and the chicken is cooked through. Add the demi-glace (carefully, as the liquid may splatter), hot sauce, and butter. Cook, stirring frequently, 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until the butter is melted and the chicken is coated. Turn off the heat. Taste, then season with salt and pepper if desired.
4. Place the halved bread on the foil, cut side up. Top with the cooked chicken and onion, grated cheeses, and sliced white bottoms of the scallions; season with salt and pepper. Bake 7 to 9 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the edges are lightly browned. Remove from the oven and let stand 2 minutes. Carefully transfer to a cutting board and evenly top with the crisped pancetta, hot honey, and ranch dressing. Cut into equal-sized pieces. Serve the finished flatbread garnished with the sliced green tops of the scallions.
