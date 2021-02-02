Bubba’s Fine Foods

Savory Keto Nut Mixes: Snack on a premium blend of walnuts, pecans, and healthy seeds doused with finger-licking seasonings. Up to 7g of protein, only 3g of net carbs, and 19g of nutritious fats. Flavors include: Pepperoni Pizza, Traditional Recipe, and Sour Cream & Chive Sweet Glazed

Keto Nut Mixes: Enjoy a premium blend of nuts and seeds expertly crafted to indulge your sweet tooth cravings. Sprinkle on top of yogurt, smoothies, or soups for a crunchy kick! Up to 6g of protein, only 3g of net carbs, and 19g of nutritious fats Flavors include: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Maple Cinnamon Praline, and Thai Sweet Chili.

Keto Granola: Add the perfect touch of sweetness and crunch to breakfast, snacks, or dessert. Enjoy the sweet taste of sugar without the sugar alcohol aftertaste. Nutrient-rich ingredients: coconut, sunflower seeds, walnuts, flax seeds, and chia. Only 2g of net carbs per serving, and 3g of dietary fiber. Flavors include: Lemon Blueberry Tart, Maple Cinnamon Crunch, and Double Chocolate Chip