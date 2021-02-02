Super Bowl Sunday doesn't have to be limited to just beer! Cheer on your team, or cheers your drinks on game day with one of these cocktail recipes from Casamigos, Grey Goose, Smirnoff, Bacardi and more.

Whether you’re rooting for the Buccaneers or Chiefs, or tuning in solely for the commercials and Pepsi Halftime Show, these drinks are sure to be a touchdown at your (safe) watch party.

Scroll for over 20 Super Bowl cocktail recipes...